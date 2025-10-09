DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting Excellence in Education nominations

The 2025 DeKalb County Excellence in Education Awards reception (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation, in partnership with the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education, invites residents to nominate outstanding education professionals for the 2026 Excellence in Education Awards.

Nominations are due by Oct. 31. To submit a nomination or learn more, visit dekalbccf.org/eie.

Selected recipients each will receive a $1,000 award, a plaque and public recognition at a ceremony in the spring.

Now in its 27th year, the Excellence in Education Awards recognize teachers, administrators and support staff who make a meaningful impact in DeKalb County schools. Every public school district and private school in the county is encouraged to nominate individuals in the following categories:

pre-K to fifth-grade teacher

sixth- to eighth-grade teacher

ninth- to 12th-grade teacher

administration

support staff (including secretaries, aides, custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and maintenance personnel)

To be eligible, nominees must have at least five years of service in their current school district and plan to continue employment in the upcoming school year. Nominees also should be respected by students, families and colleagues, and actively involved in voluntary, unpaid community activities.

Previous nominees who did not receive the award may be nominated again. Past recipients are not eligible. A list of past recipients is available on the DCCF website.

The awards are made possible through the support of the late Yvonne Johnson, a retired elementary school teacher from Sycamore School District 427. In 1999, Johnson established the DeKalb County Excellence in Education Award Fund at the DCCF.

All submitted nominations are reviewed by the nominee’s school district and evaluated by a local selection committee. For more information, contact DCCF Grants Director Jolene Willis at 815-748-5383 or j.willis@dekalbccf.org.