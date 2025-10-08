DeKalb flag football reached regional final: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls flag football

DeKalb 41, McHenry 8: At McHenry, the Barbs reached the championship game of the McHenry Regional.

The Barbs will face Cary-Grove for the regional crown on Wednesday.

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston d. Oregon, 25-14, 25-17: At Oregon, Jessie Fredrickson had 10 kills in the Big Northern Conference victory for the Cogs.

Addy Langton had 10 digs, while Zabella Paustian had seven digs. Presley Meyer had 10 assists, and Ari Rich nine.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 6, Indian Creek 2: At Hinckley, the Royals advanced to face Somonauk in the Little Ten championship match.

Girls cross country

Harvard 28th Annual Dan Jazo Relays: At Milky Way Park, Gracie Zapatka and Emma James took second in 19:34.22 to help the Cogs take second in the five-team field.

Boys cross country

Harvard 28th Annual Dan Jazo Relays: At Milky Way Park, Genoa-Kingston took third in the fourth-team field.

Gabriel Pena and Noah Turnquist took 10th in 19:40.63.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 4, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Rockford, the Spartans won the nonconference match.