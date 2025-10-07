Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie qualifies for state: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional: At Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club, Gavin Sedevie shot a 3-over-par 74, taking fifth and advancing to this weekend’s state championship at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

“State is the end goal for me,” the junior said. “I went down there last year and it was really fun. I’m glad to have the opportunity again this year. Out here, you really have to hit fairways. I was hitting the ball well off the tee on the front nine and on the back nine, I started dropping some putts. The blind tee shots are pretty difficult on most of the holes on the front nine, so being able to play a practice round and see the layout yesterday was nice.”

Sedevie had three birdies on the day to earn the trip to Normal. Freshman teammate Easton Goodeill shot an 85, missing the final qualifying score by seven strokes.

All three Kaneland golfers fell short of qualifying. Jack Frey shot an 85, Dylan Pjesky carded an 86 and Sam Corbett shot an 87.

Class 3A Moline Sectional: At Short Hills Country Club, Tyler Brackemyer led DeKalb with an 86, falling 12 strokes shy of the final qualifying score for a trip to state.

Noah Simonson carded a 98 and Graham Olson a 99 for DeKalb.

Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional: At Oak Brook Golf Club, Genoa-Kingston senior Colton McDowell shot an 83, missing a trip to state by three strokes.

Sophomore teammate Mason Smith carded an 89. Hinckley-Big Rock freshman JJ Harnack shot a 91.

Girls golf

Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional: At Springbrook Golf Course, Sycamore-DeKalb’s Meadow Davis shot a 100, missing the final state qualifying mark by 19 strokes.

Samantha Maxwell shot a 115 for the Spartans. Kaneland’s Brighton Davoust carded a 101.

Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Sectional: At Forest Hills, Genoa-Kingston’s Madelynn Swanson shot a 109, 15 strokes away from the final qualifying score.

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 9, DePue-Hall 1: At Waterman, Parker Murry scored four times, Jason Brewer scored three and the Timberwolves opened the Little 10 Tournament with a victory.

Henrique Fortunato and Sean Acker added goals for Indian Creek.

The Timberwolves will face Hinckley-Big Rock at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Hinckley.

Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Earlville 0: At Hinckley, the Royals advanced to the Little 10 semifinals with the win.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 4, Dixon 1: At Dixon, Lila Ezell and Avery Olsen won an epic 3-6, 6-2, 12-10 match at No. 1 doubles to help the Spartans to the nonconference win.

Morgan Cook and Grace Becker also won a marathon at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8. Krista Cobb and Rayna White added a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles. Liliana Vazquez won at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-3.

Volleyball

Hiawatha def. Christian Liberty, 25-20, 25-8: At Kirkland, the Hawks picked up a senior night win.