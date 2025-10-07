Plans for new Amoco gas station in DeKalb receives favorable support

James Hus of DVG Team briefs the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, about plans for a new Amoco gas station in town. (Megann Horstead)

Plans for a new Amoco gas station with a convenience store to set up shop in DeKalb’s Fourth Street corridor moved one step closer to reality Monday night.

In a 6-0 vote, the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission decided to support the petitioner’s plans. Chairman Max Maxwell was absent.

Representing the project at Monday’s meeting was James Hus of DVG Team, Inc.

“Essentially, this plat combines legally the two parcels currently, 802 and 810 South Fourth Street, into a single 0.67-acre parcel, which will now be in the future designated as 806 South Fourth Street,” Hus said.

The building in question, located at 802 to 810 S. Fourth St., is partly occupied by White Oak Tax Solutions, while the space formerly home to White Hen Pantry has sat vacant for years, city documents show.

Commissioner Trixy O’Flaherty expressed her support, saying it “makes sense to me.”

Hus said having the commission’s support is greatly appreciated.

“The reason for this resubdivision is obviously it’s going to be under a single owner,” he said.

City Planner Dan Olson briefed the commission on what city staff thinks of the petitioner’s request.

“We recommend approval,” Olson said.

The development previously received the city’s backing in August for rezoning.

No one from the public raised questions or shared remarks about the petitioner’s plans.

Hus gave special thanks to Olson for his efforts to help bring the development to life.

“I do appreciate Dan’s assistance throughout the process, not just with this plat but the prior zoning hearings,” Hus said.

A final vote on this matter is expected at the City Council’s Oct. 13 meeting.