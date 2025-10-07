Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Community Shoe Box in DeKalb closes

Community Shoe Box charity has closed permanently due to ‘disrespect of my family’s space,’ lead organizer says

The Community Shoe Box is seen Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at 612 Haish Boulevard in DeKalb.

The Community Shoe Box is seen Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at 612 Haish Boulevard in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

By Megann Horstead

Community Shoe Box, a DeKalb charity organization that aims to provide free shoes to all with no questions asked, has closed for good, its lead organizer announced.

Located on the front porch of a residence at 612 Haish Boulevard, the Community Shoe Box is no longer accepting donations and shoes for recycling, effective Sunday, Oct. 5.

In a social media post, the lead organizer cited “disrespect of my family’s space, and my time and energy,” as reasons for needing to shut down the charity operation.

“I am so sorry to those of you who rely on this resource, truly,” the lead organizer wrote. “I kept this going as long as possible, but I am not able to continue.”

On Oct. 6, the lead organizer intends to begin dismantling the shelving outside her home.

This doesn’t have to spell the end for the Community Shoe Box altogether.

The lead organizer suggested hosting the charity operation at another location.

“If anyone would like to host The Community Shoe Box at a new location, please reach out,” the lead organizer wrote. “I will donate all of the supplies, shelving, and shoes we currently have.”

DeKalb CountyLocal NewsDeKalbEyes on EnterpriseLocalBusinessBreakingDeKalb County Front Headlines
Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead writes about DeKalb news, events and happenings for the Daily Chronicle - Shaw Local News Network. Support my work with likes, clicks and subscriptions.