Community Shoe Box in DeKalb closes

The Community Shoe Box is seen Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at 612 Haish Boulevard in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Community Shoe Box, a DeKalb charity organization that aims to provide free shoes to all with no questions asked, has closed for good, its lead organizer announced.

Located on the front porch of a residence at 612 Haish Boulevard, the Community Shoe Box is no longer accepting donations and shoes for recycling, effective Sunday, Oct. 5.

In a social media post, the lead organizer cited “disrespect of my family’s space, and my time and energy,” as reasons for needing to shut down the charity operation.

“I am so sorry to those of you who rely on this resource, truly,” the lead organizer wrote. “I kept this going as long as possible, but I am not able to continue.”

On Oct. 6, the lead organizer intends to begin dismantling the shelving outside her home.

This doesn’t have to spell the end for the Community Shoe Box altogether.

The lead organizer suggested hosting the charity operation at another location.

“If anyone would like to host The Community Shoe Box at a new location, please reach out,” the lead organizer wrote. “I will donate all of the supplies, shelving, and shoes we currently have.”