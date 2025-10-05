DeKalb middle school teacher seeks donations for girls empowerment club

School District 428, Huntley Middle School sign in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

To help support young girls in need, a DeKalb teacher is looking for assistance from the community to meet a fundraising goal.

Huntley Middle School teacher Monserrat Garcia has set up an online fundraiser to support an after-school girls empowerment club.

In a message on the fundraising website, Garcia expressed excitement about raising money to support DeKalb-area students in need.

“I love my students because they bring energy, creativity and determination to our after-school girls empowerment club,” Garcia wrote. “Each girl shows up eager to learn, support her peers and grow into her best self.”

According to the fundraising website, donations will be used to support 60 students.

Any funds raised will pay for goodies for students to enjoy. They include Cheeze-It Baked Snack Crackers, Betty Crocker Fruit Gushers flavored snacks, Pringles Snack Stack Variety Pack Crisps and more.

Garcia has a fundraising goal in the amount of $448, which is needed to cover the costs.

Garcia said donations are greatly appreciated.

“Because our school is a Title I school, many of my students face challenges, and hunger is one of the biggest barriers they experience,” she wrote. “Providing snacks helps them recharge, focus and fully engage. Our goals are to ensure every girl leaves feeling empowered, supported and ready to lead while giving them the energy and resources they need to thrive.”

To make a donation, visit Garcia’s fundraising page at donorchoose.org.