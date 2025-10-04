Makers on the Move rolls into Sycamore Oct. 8

The public is invited to celebrate centennial manufacturers and farms on Oct. 8, 2025, when the “Makers on the Move” Bus Tour rolls into DeKalb County. (Bus shown here with participants from a previous year) (Photo provided by Jessi LaRue)

The public is invited to celebrate centennial manufacturers and farms on Oct. 8 when the “Makers on the Move” Bus Tour rolls into DeKalb County.

October is Manufacturing Month, and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) are back on the road with their annual “Makers On The Move” Bus Tour. The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) and The Suter Company will host the DeKalb County stop of the tour, with the bus scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at The Suter Company, 1015 Bethany Road, Sycamore. The community event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The Makers on the Move bus tour is a dynamic, statewide initiative that highlights the innovation, opportunities and impact of manufacturing in Illinois. Throughout the first week of October, the tour will visit locations throughout the state. DCEDC is excited to showcase DeKalb County’s history of innovation and manufacturing.

“Manufacturing and agriculture have shaped the foundation of DeKalb County for more than a century,” Melissa Amedeo, executive director of the DCEDC said in a news release. “We are proud to celebrate the companies and farms that continue to drive innovation, create opportunity, and define the character of our region.”

The Sycamore stop will recognize The Suter Company’s centennial anniversary, as well as other manufacturers in business for 100 years or more. The Suter Company develops and produces prepared food products in two locations in Sycamore.

“Reaching 100 years is a milestone that reflects the dedication of our employees, the support of our community, and the trust of our customers,” Paul Callaghan, president and CEO of The Suter Company, said in a news release. “Hosting this celebration is our way of honoring that legacy while looking forward to the future of food manufacturing in Sycamore.”

The DeKalb County Farm Bureau will highlight centennial farms and the historic connection between agriculture, innovation, and manufacturing. DeKalb County is home to more than 180 centennial and sesquicentennial farms.

“Agriculture and manufacturing have long worked hand in hand in DeKalb County,” Greg Millburg, Manager of the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, said in a news release. “Celebrating our centennial farms alongside our centennial manufacturers underscores the resilience and ingenuity of the families and businesses that sustain our communities.”

Featured speakers from the following organizations will be in attendance: The Suter Company, DeKalb County Farm Bureau, IMA, IMEC, Sycamore Community School District 427 and Northern Illinois University. This engaging event is open to the public of all ages. Sponsorship opportunities through DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation are available at DCEDC.org/events.

“NIU is proud to partner with industry and agriculture to prepare the next generation of innovators,” NIU president Lisa Freeman said in a news release. “Events like this highlight the enduring strength of our region’s workforce and the opportunities ahead for our students and graduates.”

For more information about the bus tour or the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, visit DCEDC.org or call 815-895-2711.