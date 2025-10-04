DeKalb volleyball third at Woodstock tourney: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Woodstock invite: At Woodstock, DeKalb took third place, going 4-1 on the day.

The Barbs (13-11) beat Belvidere North (25-19, 25-16), Woodstock (25-20, 25-15) and Round Lake (25-14, 25-15) before losing to Vernon Hills (25-19, 25-16). They beat Belvidere North 25-23, 27-25 to take third.

For the day, Jaden Longeville had 51 assists while Issy Smith added 22 digs and 14 kills. Jordan Grant had 22 kills while Mia Zepeda had 26 digs.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Maddux McLaughlin and Paxton Nicol scored for the Spartans (12-7).

Nicol assisted on Maddux’s goal. Connor Busch had the shutout in goal.

Belvidere 4, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs dropped the nonconference game.

DeKalb 1, Hononegah 1: At DeKalb, Julian Godinez had the goal for the Barbs (7-8-2).

Boys cross country

Pretzel XC Invitational: At Highland Community College in Freeport, Sycamore took third with 63 points, just four behind champion East Dubuque.

Lucas Miller took fourth in a season-best 16:03.01, just 10 seconds away from champ Tyler Johnson of Rochelle. Josh Miller took 10th in 16:38.11.

Girls cross country

Pretzel XC Invitational: At Highland Community College in Freeport, Sycamore took fourth with 73 points in the meet won by Winnebago’s 47.

Layla Janisch led the Spartans in seventh place, finishing in 19:38.43. Chloe Shere was ninth in 19:48.01.