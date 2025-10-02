Paint the town purple for domestic violence awareness in DeKalb County

Shaw Local file photo – Safe Passage is encouraging DeKalb County community members to use purple decorations or paint storefronts purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October 2025. (Mark Busch)

Safe Passage is encouraging DeKalb County community members to use purple decorations or paint storefronts purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Purple is the official color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is October.

Residents are encouraged to hang a wreath, paint windows, decorate yards and switch out storefront and porch lights to raise awareness.

Participants also are invited to post pictures of the decorations on social media featuring the hashtag #SafePassage.

“Paint the Town Purple is such a powerful visual to see the community stand up against domestic violence,” Safe Passage Executive Director Rebecca Versluys said in a news release. “It brings awareness and education while sending survivors the message that they are not alone – there is support, and there are resources right here in their community.”