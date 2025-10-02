DeKalb, Kaneland each qualify three golfers for sectionals: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Class 3A St Charles Regional: At Bowes Creek Country Club, DeKalb qualified three individuals for the sectional and took fifth with a 328, 10 strokes away from qualifying as a team.

Tyler Brackemyer’s 77 was the top score among individual qualifiers and was six strokes behind the medalist.

Graham Olson shot an 80 to advance and Noah Simonson’s 85 was the final individual qualifying score.

“I mean it was just another round of golf, can’t really say anything different happened,” Brackemyer said. “I was just hitting some good shots. Now I’ve just got some more kids to beat in sectionals.”

The trio advances to Monday’s Class 3A Moline Sectional at Short Hills Country Club.

Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional: At RedTail Golf Club, Kaneland qualified three and Sycamore two for the sectional round.

The Knights finished with a 320, in fourth place and three strokes behind Rochelle for the final team qualifying spot.

Sophomore Dylan Pjesky led the Knights, shooting a 77 with one birdie to place fourth and qualify for sectionals as an individual. Sam Corbett (79) and Jack Frey (81) also punched their tickets and will represent Kaneland at the sectional meet.

“I felt like I was good with my putting and chipping,” Pjesky said. “I had good ups and downs and my driver felt pretty good too. There was a lot of fescue and I got a nine on the second hole, which hurt my score, but the course was pretty nice. I’m pretty excited and I hope I get a chance at state this year. I was hitting the greens and having my putter dialed really helped.”

Sycamore finished sixth with a 336 and advanced two players to the sectional tournament. Gavin Sedevie was the low scorer for the Spartans, taking ninth with a 79 while freshman Easton Goodeill landed three strokes behind with 82 and will join Sedevie at the sectional.

“I was driving the ball well on the back nine and hitting greens in regulation,” Sedevie said. “It’s a pretty tight course and it was pretty windy today, but I thought I played pretty well through it. I’ve gone to sectionals each of the past three years and I went to state last year, so hopefully I can go back.”

The five qualifying area golfers will compete Monday at the Class 2A Boylan Catholic Sectional at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club.

Class 1A Johnsburg Regional: At Boone Creek, Colton McDowell shot a 79 for Genoa-Kingston to qualify for the Timothy Christian Sectional on Monday.

Mason Smith shot an 83, one of nine golfers to card the score. He was one of two golfers to advance out of the playoff and into the sectionals as well for the Cogs.

The Cogs shot a 334 as a team, tying for seventh place and 18 strokes behind a team qualifying spot.

Class 1A Riverdale Regional: At Byron Hills, Indian Creek’s season came to an end.

The Timberwolves shot a 386 to take 13th. Dom Nelson led the team with a 90, five strokes behind the final qualifying spot.

Class 1A Dwight Regional: At Dwight Country Club, JJ Harnack shot an 84 to qualify for Hinckley-Big Rock and reach the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional.

The Royals took 14th with a 389 team score.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans came away with the Interstate 8 victory.

Leo Padilla scored twice for the Spartans (10-7, 5-2). Gavin Crouch and Maddux McLaughlin added goals and Ryan Guzinski had the shutout in goal.

