Meadow Davis, Samantha Maxwell among golf qualifiers: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls golf

Class 2A Sycamore Regional: At Sycamore Golf Club, Sycamore-DeKalb’s Meadow Davis and Samantha Maxwell advanced to the sectional round along with Kaneland’s Brighton Davoust.

Davis and Maxwell each shot a 90 to tie for 11th as the Spartans were ninth with a 388.

Davoust carded a 91 to take 13th. Emma Kunstman’s 95 put her into a playoff with four other golfers for two qualifying spots, but she did not advance. The Knights were eighth with a 386.

St. Charles North (351), St. Charles East (367) and South Elgin (369) took the team qualifying spots. Kayla Beu of St. Charles North was the individual champ by 10 strokes with a 71.

All advancing teams and individuals will compete Monday at the Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional at Springbrook Golf Course.

Class 1A Marengo Regional: At Marengo Ridge, Genoa-Kingston’s Madelynn Swanson shot a 99, good for 14th and a qualifying spot at Monday’s Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Sectional.

Ava Smith was three shots away from an individual qualifying mark for the Cogs, who shot a 444 to take fifth. Rosary (385), Johnsburg (400) and Marengo (413) were the qualifying teams. Aurora Central Catholic’s Nora Schwartz won the meet by six strokes with an 81.

Class 1A Oregon Regional: At Silver Ridge, Hinckley-Big Rock’s season came to an end with a 526 team score, good for 12th.

Abigayle Cleaveland led the Cogs with a 121, good for 35th place and 11 strokes behind a qualifying spot.

Girls cross country

Matt Walter Memorial Invite: At Walcamp in Kingston, Emma James set a school record and took 10th to help Genoa-Kingston finish third with 93 points.

Hampshire won the nine-team meet with 19 points. James finished in a personal-best 19:45.18. Gracie Zapatka (20:47.72), Hannah Walker (20:50.68, PR) and Madyson McDowell (20:57.18) finished 16th-18th for the Cogs.

Boys cross country

Matt Walter Memorial Invite: At Walcamp in Kingston, the Cogs took seventh with 164 points in their home meet.

Gabriel Pena took 17th in a personal-best 17:10.52.

Girls volleyball

Naperville Central d. DeKalb 25-21, 25-16: At Naperville, Maddi Hollar had 11 assists in the DuPage Valley Conference loss.

Issy Smith added five digs and six kills for the Barbs (9-9, 1-2).

Earlville d. Indian Creek 25-14, 25-17: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves dropped the Little Ten matchup.

Rockford Christian d. Genoa-Kingston 25-19, 23-25, 25-19: At Rockford, Ari Rich had 10 assists and nine digs in the win.

Jessie Fredrickson added 11 kills and nine digs, Bria Botterman had six kills and a block, and Addison Langton had 14 digs and five assists.

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 1, Pecatonica 0: At Pecatonica, Sebastian Lara scored the only goal, and Brayden Robinette notched the shutout.

Neuqua Valley 3, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs dropped the DVC matchup.