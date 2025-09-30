Sycamore school district back open after brief ‘soft lockdown’ for police investigation

Sycamore School District 427 went into what officials described as a soft lockdown Tuesday morning, but the reason for the response has not been made public. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Sycamore School District 427 is back open after the district went into what officials described as a soft lockdown Tuesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation, but further details aren’t yet known to the public.

Interim Sycamore superintendent Nick Reineck announced the lockdown to district families in a 10:42 a.m. email. Less than an hour later, Reineck said the soft lockdown had ended.

“We want to inform you that the districtwide soft lockdown has been lifted,” Reineck wrote at 11:25 a.m. “Normal operations have resumed in all of our schools. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this precautionary measure.”

In both messages he sent to district stakeholders, Reineck said the lockdown was a precautionary measure that stemmed from a Sycamore Police investigation.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation entailed or what prompted it. No further information has been released.

Officials with the district and Sycamore Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

