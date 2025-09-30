Bria Botterman’s 7 kills lead Genoa-Kingston: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-18: At Genoa, Bria Botterman had seven kills in the win.

Presley Meyer added three blocks and five kills. Jessie Fredrickson and Zahara Paustian had five aces each.

Hiawatha def. Harvard, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24: At Kirkland, the Hawks picked up the nonconference victory.

Boys soccer

Rochelle 3, Sycamore 3 (Rochelle wins on PKs): At Rochelle, the Spartans (9-7, 4-2 Interstate 8) dropped the conference match after it was tied 3-3 in regulation.

Leo Padilla, Gavin Crouch and Jaxson McPheters scored for the Spartans. Maddux McLaughlin had a pair of assists and Noah Daykin had one.

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Earlville 1: At Earlville, Sawyer Smith scored twice to lead the Royals.

Austin Roops, Adam Ness and Lofton Atkins also scored for H-BR.

Alex Casanas had eight saves for the Royals (12-3-2).