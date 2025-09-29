Trike motorcycle overturns, hospitalizes two in Shabbona: DCSO

A Davis Junction woman and a Kentucky man suffered serious injuries when their overturned Harley-Davidson Trike landed on them during a Sunday crash in Shabbona Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hodgenville, Kentucky, man, 67, was airlifted from the site of the crash to Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford. The Davis Junction woman, 29, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Both suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s deputies reported. The crash occurred at 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Route 30 and University Road.

The Davis Junction woman was driving the trike when she lost control and went into a ditch while turning north onto University Road from Route 30, according to the news release. After going into the ditch, the vehicle flipped and landed on its occupants.