Oaken Acres gets grant for new raccoon rehab center in DeKalb

Megan Renwick, with Oaken Acres Wildlife Center, holds a young raccoon Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in this Shaw Local file photo. The center is building a new facility for racoon rehabilitation. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb area agencies recently got some local funding, including Oaken Acres Wildlife Center for a new racoon rehab center and Rooted for Good which is fundraising for a new community health and food facility.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced the first distributions from its new Build the Future Grants program.

Three community organizations received multi-year awards totaling $140,000 to support capital projects that align with Community Foundation priorities, including human services, food security and animal welfare.

“With this grant, we can sustain and grow our programs, meeting the rising needs of our community and taking meaningful steps toward a future without food insecurity,” said Heather Edwards, executive director of Rooted for Good in a news release. “We are very grateful to the Community Foundation and their donors for this grant.”

Oaken Acres Wildlife Center creating an orphaned raccoon care and rehabilitation space with a 2025 Build the Future grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

2025 Build the Future Grants:

– $80,000 for a community health, education, and food center capital campaign Oaken Acres Wildlife Center – $30,000 for construction of a new raccoon rehabilitation center

– $30,000 for construction of a new raccoon rehabilitation center DeKalb County Forest Preserve District – $30,000 for surface construction on the Genoa to Kingston (G2K) Trail

Build the Future Grants are awarded annually to eligible organizations in DeKalb County to support the construction or expansion of new facilities. These investments help organizations strengthen their capacity and enhance the services they provide to residents.

“Oaken Acres’ commitment to the future guides our efforts to help both wildlife and people live more compassionate lives,” said Kathy Stelford, president of Oaken Acres Wildlife Center, in a news release. “We are on the road to building an efficient, secure, and healthy new center for orphaned raccoons. Not just for them but for our staff, too.”

The Build the Future Grant program opens once a year, with Letters of Intent accepted beginning January 1. For details on the application process, timeline, and eligibility, visit the Build the Future Grants webpage at dekalbccf.org. To explore application eligibility and future projects, contact Jolene Willis at j.willis@dekalbccf.org or the Foundation’s grants staff at grants@dekalbccf.org.