‘Things I Love About DeKalb County’ art show reception is Oct. 3

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in October at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the gallery. Participants can watch a glass-blowing demonstration by artist Conner Strehl. The demonstration will include glass pumpkins, straws, marbles, necklaces and plant holders.

This glass-blowing art piece was created by artist Conner Strehl. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

KVAL’s “Things I Love About DeKalb County” juried art show’s artist reception and awards ceremony will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at Gallery on State. Attendees can view the art pieces, meet artists and celebrate the art show winners. The show includes artwork celebrating DeKalb County. The exhibit runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1.

The league is participating in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s “Witches Night Out” event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Sycamore. Participants can sip wine, shop local stores and win a raffle basket featuring art supplies and treats.

The Gallery on State will be open during Sycamore’s Pumpkin Fest from Oct. 22 through Oct. 26. Attendees can view KVAL’s “Things I Love About DeKalb County” art exhibit. The festival’s theme is “Pumpkins at the Movies.”

The Second Saturday Art Workshop is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 11.

KVAL will be collecting art supplies to donate to local charities. The supplies can be dropped off at the gallery. Monetary donations also will be accepted.