‘Things I Love About DeKalb County’ art show reception is Oct. 3

Kishwaukee Valley Art League hosts October events at Sycamore gallery

Glass blowing artist Conner Strehl

Glass blowing artist Conner Strehl (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in October at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the gallery. Participants can watch a glass-blowing demonstration by artist Conner Strehl. The demonstration will include glass pumpkins, straws, marbles, necklaces and plant holders.

Glass blowing art piece created by artist Conner Strehl

This glass-blowing art piece was created by artist Conner Strehl. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

KVAL’s “Things I Love About DeKalb County” juried art show’s artist reception and awards ceremony will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at Gallery on State. Attendees can view the art pieces, meet artists and celebrate the art show winners. The show includes artwork celebrating DeKalb County. The exhibit runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1.

The league is participating in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s “Witches Night Out” event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Sycamore. Participants can sip wine, shop local stores and win a raffle basket featuring art supplies and treats.

Glass blowing art piece created by artist Conner Strehl

This glass-blowing art piece was created by artist Conner Strehl. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The Gallery on State will be open during Sycamore’s Pumpkin Fest from Oct. 22 through Oct. 26. Attendees can view KVAL’s “Things I Love About DeKalb County” art exhibit. The festival’s theme is “Pumpkins at the Movies.”

The Second Saturday Art Workshop is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 11.

KVAL will be collecting art supplies to donate to local charities. The supplies can be dropped off at the gallery. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

Glass blowing art piece created by artist Conner Strehl

This glass-blowing art piece was created by artist Conner Strehl. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

