Learn about stormwater at Illinois Extension workshops in Sycamore

University of Illinois Extensions Office demonstration rain garden (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions Office )

The University of Illinois Extension will partner with Purdue Extension to host two workshops in Sycamore next month for people to learn about stormwater runoff pollution reduction.

The workshops will be held from 8:30 to noon on Oct. 14 and 21 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Sessions will be of social interest to naturalists, gardeners, landscape consultants, homeowners, stormwater professionals and conservation organizations, according to a news release.

Participants can learn about rainfall management practices, how to promote community awareness and how to site, design, construct and maintain a rain garden.

The workshops cost $50. Registration is required and due Oct. 7. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/DeKalbRainscaping.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request or for more information, call 815-758-8194 or email cahandel@illinois.edu.