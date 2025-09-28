DeKalb soccer knocks off Woodstock: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

DeKalb 2, Woodstock 1: At DeKalb, Jorge Correa and Junior Valenzuela scored for the Barbs to complete the comeback against the Blue Streaks.

Indian Creek 4, Mooseheart 1: At Waterman, the Timberwolves finished the week 3-0 with the home win.

Parker Murry scored three times and Rhett Crutcher had his first career goal for Indian Creek (11-4).

Richmond-Burton 7, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs dropped the nonconference match.

Boys cross country

23rd Annual Flyin’ Hawk Invite: At Bartlett, Andy Duran led the Barbs with a 14th-place finish in a personal-best 16:11.3.

The Barbs did not have a team score.

Rock River Run: At Woodlawn Arts Academy, Sycamore was fifth (144) and Kaneland eighth (251) in a meet won by Yorkville (38).

Lucas Miller (14th, 16:33.37), Logan Jones (20th, 16:53.77) and Josh Miller (23rd, 17:04.05) all set PRs for Sycamore.

Gavin Smith’s personal-best 17:09.38 led Kaneland and placed him 27th.

Schmidt Invitational: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Gabriel Pena took 16th in a personal-best 16:13.24, helping Genoa-Kingston take ninth as a team.

Harvest-Westminster Mid-Season Classic: At Harvest Christian, Maddux Rodgers was 65th in 19:51.39 for Hinckey-Big Rock, which did not have a team score.

Girls cross country

23rd Annual Flyin’ Hawk Invite: At Bartlett, Alex Schwantes finished 12th in a season-best 19:59.69 to help the Barbs take ninth as a team.

Rock River Run: At Woodlawn Arts Academy, Kaneland was 10th and Sycamore 19th.

Macey Jug finished 12th in 19:08.81, a personal best, to lead Kaneland. Dannielle Bower was 15th in 19:55.41 for the Knights.

Layla Janisch was 24th for Sycamore in 20:22.20.

Schmidt Invitational: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Genoa-Kingston was fourth with 103 points in the meet won by host Winnebago.

Gracie Zapatka took 13th with a personal-best 13:27.38 for the Cogs and Hannah Walker was 17th in 13:46.75.

Boys golf

54th Annual Sterling Invitational: At Emerald Hills, Sycamore was fourth with a 327, Kaneland fifth with a 336 and DeKalb eighth with a 360.

Dylan Pjesky led Kaneland with a 79 to take seventh. Sycamore teammates Gavin Sedevie and Andrew Swedberg each shot an 80 to tie for eighth and Graham Olson led DeKalb in 20th with an 86.

Riverdale won the meet with a 307.

Girls volleyball

Champaign Central SET-tember Fest: At Champaign, DeKalb went 3-2 at the tournament.

The Barbs beat Windsor 25-20, 15-25, 28-26, Champaign Central 25-22, 25-19 and Champaign Centennial 25-21, 27-25.

They lost 26-24, 25-18 to St. Thomas More and 25-15, 25-15 to Rochester.

Maddi Hollar had 78 kills on the day, Meila Robinson had 32 kills and Cam Hilliard had eight blocks.