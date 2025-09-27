Learn about Universal Pictures classic horror movies Oct. 1 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

It’s spooky season, and the public is invited to a Universal Pictures classic horror film series at a DeKalb Public Library program featuring William Pack.

The free program for teenagers and adults will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Pack will discuss the studio’s early monster movies including “Dracula” and “Frankenstein.” Attendees also can learn about the movie’s inspiration and impact. No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.