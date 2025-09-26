Genoa-Kingston’s Mason Smith ties for BNC golf title: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys golf

Big Northern Conference Championships: At Poplar Grove, Genoa-Kingston placed fifth in the team race behind champion Rockford Christian. Mason Smith claimed medalist honors, shooting a 75 to tie with Brady Kneller of Rockford Christian and then triumphing in a two-hole playoff.

Sean Peterson tied for 20th overall for G-K.

DuPage Valley Conference Championships: At Bristol, DeKalb finished fifth in the team race behind champion Naperville North. Graham Olson carded an 80 to finish in a tie for 20th for DeKalb. Tyler Brackemyer finished in a tie for 26th, shooting an 82 for the Barbs.

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 7, Oregon 1: At Genoa, Ayden Hernandez scored five times to lead the Cogs to the win in the BNC. Adrian Leon scored twice on free kicks for G-K (8-9, 6-3).

Hinsdale South 5, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Knights fell to the Hornets in a nonconference match. Kaneland falls to 5-11 on the season.

Girls volleyball

DeKalb d. Waubonsie Valley, 26-24, 15-25, 25-23: At DeKalb, Meila Robinson had eight digs, seven kills and two blocks to lead the Barbs in the DVC match over the Warriors. Maddie Hollar added 22 assists to pace DeKalb (6-6, 1-1 in the DVC).