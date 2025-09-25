Sycamore library used book sale is this weekend

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Friends of the Sycamore Library will hold a used book sale this weekend to support the library’s services, resources and programs.

The sale runs 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the library, 103 E. State St.

Items to purchase include gently used books, DVDs, music and CDs. Book lovers can find offerings in all sorts of genres, including mysteries, cookbooks, fictions, nonfiction, audiobooks and other items such as movies and holiday titles.

Most items will be priced between 25 cents and $3. Cash, debit and major credit cards accepted.

A buy-one-get-one sale will be held on Saturday.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org.