Leo Padilla scores twice in Sycamore win: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Sycamore 8, Morris 0: At Morris, Leo Padilla scored twice as the Spartans improved to 9-5 overall and 4-1 in the Interstate 8.

Maddux McLaughlin, Paxton Nicol, Gavin Crouch, Tyler Hiland and Rodrigo Gonzalez scored for the Spartans, all in the first 36 minutes.

Kaneland 4, La Salle-Peru 1: At La Salle, the Knights finished the first half of Interstate 8 play undefeated.

Indian Creek 1, DePue 0: At DePue, Parker Murry scored in the 75th minute on an assist by Sean Acker. Cooper Simonson notched the shutout.

Girls golf

Big Northern Conference Tournament: At Timber Pointe, Genoa-Kingston took fifth with a team score of 400.

Madelynn Swanson was 11th with a 93 while teammate Ava Smith was 12th with a 97.

Ottawa invite: At Deer Park, Kaneland was second with a 345, six strokes behind champ La Salle-Peru and three ahead of third-place Sycamore-DeKalb.

Meadow Davis was second for the Spartans with an 82. Taya Johnson was eighth with an 88.

For Kaneland, Kailey Kunstman and Addison Runestad were tied for fifth with an 85. Brighton Davoust was seventh with an 86.