Renamed charity fund focuses on DeKalb County youth philanthropy

The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced that the Karsten Larson Fund has been reclassified and renamed as the YEP Alumni Endowment Fund, meant to bring more focus to youth-centric charity.

Originally established in 2012 as a donor-advised fund, the change reflects the donor’s long-standing connection to the Community Foundation’s Youth Engaged in Philanthropy program and her desire to support future youth-led giving, according to a news release.

Karsten Larson, a 2011 graduate of Sycamore High School, served as chair of YEP during the 2010-11 program year and was a member in its first years.

“Before I became part of YEP, I didn’t know what words like ‘endowment’ and ‘philanthropy’ meant. By being part of YEP, I learned how endowments work and that kids can be philanthropists every bit as much as adults,” Larson said in the release.

Larson’s experience opened her eyes to the needs of the community and gave her a voice in meaningful decisions.

“What impressed me about being part of YEP is that it really was up to us as students to make decisions about how the dollars we were responsible for were spent, and we took it seriously,” she said.

Karsten Larson (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

With support from her parents, Larson chose to give back to the community by creating a charitable fund at the Community Foundation. It was an early example of youth philanthropy in action. In 2025, after discussions with DCCF staff and a review of options, Larson was enthusiastic about reclassifying and renaming the fund.

Now called the YEP Alumni Endowment Fund, it is a field of interest fund that awards grants to eligible organizations in DeKalb County, as recommended by current YEP members.

“I grew up in DeKalb County, and even though I no longer live there, I want to give back to the community that helped shape me,” Larson said in the release. “It’s amazing to see how much YEP has grown over the years, and I have full confidence that the members will continue to approach their funding decisions with thoughtfulness and insight into what DeKalb County may need the most.”

The Community Foundation said it is grateful to Larson for her generosity and leadership, both as a young philanthropist and as a model for YEP alumni today. Her thoughtful gift ensures continued support for youth leadership and charitable influence across DeKalb County.

The YEP Alumni Endowment Fund is a way for YEP alumni to give back to the program and support current YEP youth’s grant budget. The fund also is open to contributions from anyone who wishes to support youth-led grantmaking in DeKalb County, including past grant recipients and those who believe in the power of youth leadership. Donations are accepted online at dekalbccf.org/donate.

“Karsten’s generosity is such an intriguing, long-term gift for YEP,” YEP manager Kyle White said in the release. “It’s a good story that will help students be thoughtful about the needs of our community, and then support efforts to improve the quality of life for youth now and in the future.”

To learn more about the Youth Engaged in Philanthropy program, visit dekalbccf.org/yep. For more information about creating a fund through the Community Foundation, contact Dan Templin at dan@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.