Kailey Kunstman, Kaneland win I-8 girls golf tournament: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls golf
Interstate 8 Conference Championship: At Sycamore Golf Club, Kailey Kunstman shot an 83 to win the individual title and help the Knights claim the team title with a 385.
Sycamore-DeKalb was third with a 421. Meadow Davis led the Spartans with a 94 to take second. Samantha Maxwell shot a 103 to take eighth.
Brighton Davoust was sixth for Kaneland with a 98, Addison Rusetad carded a 99 for seventh, and Emma Kunstman shot a 105 to take 10th.
IMSA 232, Hinckley-Big Rock 241: At Indian Oaks, Abigayle Cleaveland shot a 55 to lead the Royals.
Boys soccer
Naperville North 9, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs (5-7) dropped the DuPage Valley Conference match.
Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Hinckley, the Royals’ only goal came on a penalty kick.
Volleyball
Naperville North d. DeKalb 25-21, 25-21: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.
Maddi Hollar had eight assists and Mia Zepeda had 13 digs.
Indian Creek d. LaMoille 25-20, 25-18: At LaMoille, the Timberwolves picked up their first Little 10 victory behind six kills each from Taylor Edwards and Abby Keilman.
Ally Keilman added eight assists.
Genoa-Kingston d. Winnebago 25-20, 25-20: At Winnebago, Jessie Fredrickson had seven kills in the win.
Presley Meyer added four aces and Addison Langton tallied 11 digs.
Boys golf
IMSA 152, Hinckley-Big Rock 189: At Indian Oaks, JJ Harnack led the Royals with a 41.