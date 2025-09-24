Kailey Kunstman, Kaneland win I-8 girls golf tournament: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls golf

Interstate 8 Conference Championship: At Sycamore Golf Club, Kailey Kunstman shot an 83 to win the individual title and help the Knights claim the team title with a 385.

DeKalb-Sycamore’s Meadow Davis chips onto the first green Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, during the Interstate 8 girls golf meet at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore-DeKalb was third with a 421. Meadow Davis led the Spartans with a 94 to take second. Samantha Maxwell shot a 103 to take eighth.

Brighton Davoust was sixth for Kaneland with a 98, Addison Rusetad carded a 99 for seventh, and Emma Kunstman shot a 105 to take 10th.

IMSA 232, Hinckley-Big Rock 241: At Indian Oaks, Abigayle Cleaveland shot a 55 to lead the Royals.

Boys soccer

Naperville North 9, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs (5-7) dropped the DuPage Valley Conference match.

Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Hinckley, the Royals’ only goal came on a penalty kick.

Volleyball

Naperville North d. DeKalb 25-21, 25-21: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Maddi Hollar had eight assists and Mia Zepeda had 13 digs.

Indian Creek d. LaMoille 25-20, 25-18: At LaMoille, the Timberwolves picked up their first Little 10 victory behind six kills each from Taylor Edwards and Abby Keilman.

Ally Keilman added eight assists.

Genoa-Kingston d. Winnebago 25-20, 25-20: At Winnebago, Jessie Fredrickson had seven kills in the win.

Presley Meyer added four aces and Addison Langton tallied 11 digs.

Boys golf

IMSA 152, Hinckley-Big Rock 189: At Indian Oaks, JJ Harnack led the Royals with a 41.