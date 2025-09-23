Sycamore library group to hold used-book sale

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a used-book sale this month to support the library’s facilities, services and resources.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Items on sale include new or almost new fiction, nonfiction, mystery, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas books; cookbooks; audiobooks; CDs; and DVDs.

Prices range from 25 cents to $3. A buy-one-get-one sale will be held Sept. 27. Accepted forms of payment include credit cards, cash and debit cards.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.