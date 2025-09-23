Learn about Medicare at upcoming DeKalb workshops

Shaw Local file photo – Adults and seniors can learn about available Medicare insurance options during two workshops at the DeKalb Public Library. (AP photo/Jenny Kane)

Adults and seniors can learn about available Medicare insurance options during two workshops at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free workshops will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 and 27 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss how to find the right plan, Medicare’s different parts and how to make the right choice. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.