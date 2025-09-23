Gavin Sedevie fifth at I-8 tournament: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Interstate 8 tournament: At Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb, Sycamore took third (324) and Kaneland fifth (333), both chasing champion Ottawa’s 290.

Gavin Sedevie led the Spartans with a 74, good for fifth. Andrew Swedberg took seventh with a 75. For the Knights, Dylan Pjesky shot a 76 to take ninth. Ottawa’s Colt Bryson won the tournament with a 68.

Waubonsie Valley 144, Naperville North 146, DeKalb 172: At Kishwaukee Country Club, Jack Battista shot a 41 to lead the Barbs.

Plano 172, Hinckley-Big Rock 193: At Cedardale, James Dano shot a 43 to lead the Royals.

Girls golf

Sycamore-DeKalb 191, Woodstock 234: At Sycamore Golf Club, Meadow Davis was medalist with a 44 for the Spartans.

Charissa Kim added a 46 and Samantha Maxwell a 49 for Sycamore-DeKalb.

Plano 238, Hinckley-Big Rock 257: At Cedardale, Savannah McMurtrie shot a 58 to lead the Royals.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 6, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, Gavin Crouch scored twice and had an assist while Ryan Guzinski recorded the shutout.

Tyler Hilland added two goals. Maddux McLaughlin and Paxton Runkle also scored.

Kaneland 5, Morris 1: At Maple Park, the Knights improved to 4-10 overall and 4-0 in Interstate 8 play.

Genoa-Kingston 5, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Genoa, Chris Modesto scored twice for the Cogs.

Sebasita Lara, Ulysses Ayala-Zavala and Peter Hernandez-Villalobos scored for the Cogs.

Indian Creek 5, St. Edward 2: At Waterman, Parker Murry had four goals in the win.

Flag football

DeKalb 7, Freeport 6: At DeKalb, the Barbs held on for the nonconference win.

Volleyball

Hiawatha d. Westlake Christian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-12: At Westlake Christian, the Hawks picked up a win.

Mendota d. Indian Creek, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21: At Mendota, Ally Keilman had 10 assists and eight digs in the loss.

Taylor Edwards added eight kills and McKenzie Greer had 23 digs.