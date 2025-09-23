DeKalb library to hold Teen Day on Sept. 24

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer three events for youth in sixth through 12th grades as part of Teen Day.

The events will be Sept. 24 at the library, 309 Oak St.

The Teen Advisory Group will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Participants can decide which books, services, games and programs the library will offer. Snacks will be served.

The Teen Art Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Teen Room. Attendees can draw and craft art materials and projects.

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Teen Room. Participants can compete for prizes.

Due to limited space, the events are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.