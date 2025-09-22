Plano man arrested after jumping in front of cars in rural DeKalb County

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Plano man was arrested Sunday after jumping in front of cars in rural DeKalb County, authorities said.

Jason Strever, 44, of Plano, was released from the DeKalb County Jail Monday morning after being charged with reckless conduct and obstructing a police officer, according to the news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested after the deputies received multiple calls about a man they saw jumping in front of cars, causing some drivers to swerve on Suydam Road, between Illinois Route 23 and Leland Road.