World Ballet Company to perform ‘The Great Gatsby Ballet’ in DeKalb this fall

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

The Egyptian Theatre will host a performance of the World Ballet Company’s “The Great Gatsby Ballet” as part of the company’s fall 2025 tour.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“The Great Gatsby Ballet” adapts the 1925 novel of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Performances feature Charleston dance sequences, a live singer, hand-sewn costumes, acrobatics and choreography, and sets including multimedia and projection effects.

Tickets are available at worldballetcompany.com.

The World Ballet Company is a Los Angeles-based dance company that reimagines what ballet can be and tours nationwide to places live ballet is rarely performed.