Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

World Ballet Company to perform ‘The Great Gatsby Ballet’ in DeKalb this fall

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

By Shaw Local News Network

The Egyptian Theatre will host a performance of the World Ballet Company’s “The Great Gatsby Ballet” as part of the company’s fall 2025 tour.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“The Great Gatsby Ballet” adapts the 1925 novel of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Performances feature Charleston dance sequences, a live singer, hand-sewn costumes, acrobatics and choreography, and sets including multimedia and projection effects.

Tickets are available at worldballetcompany.com.

The World Ballet Company is a Los Angeles-based dance company that reimagines what ballet can be and tours nationwide to places live ballet is rarely performed.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front HeadlinesEgyptian TheatreThe Scene - DeKalb County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois