New program wants to inspire DeKalb residents to run for local office

The DeKalb Chamber Foundation will host two “Impact Local: A Guide to Running for Local Office” informational sessions for community members interested in public service.

The free sessions will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 and at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Attendees can learn about various public service roles in organizations such as township positions, County Board, school board, park board and city council. The sessions also feature a panel of current elected officials including DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims.

The panelists will share firsthand experiences and an overview of official steps, key deadlines and timelines required to run for office. Registration is encouraged to attend.

To register, visit DeKalbChamberFoundation.com.