Saturday Night at Glidden fundraiser set Sept. 27 in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host its second annual Saturday Night at Glidden fundraiser to support the homestead’s preservation and operations.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The fundraiser features guided tours of the homestead and barn, food and desserts, raffles, and an Annie Glidden scavenger hunt. Bend in the Road will perform. Raffle prizes include a “Party of Five” event at Jubilee Art Gallery, a one-night stay at Genoa Guest House and a pair of Northern Illinois women’s basketball season tickets.

“We are thrilled to invite the community back for the second annual SNAG fundraiser,” J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center Executive Director Jessi Haish LaRue said in a news release. “This event is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in the rich history of the Glidden Homestead and experience firsthand the very place where Joseph Glidden’s invention shaped history. It’s a fun evening, and your participation will help us continue preserving this important site.”

Tickets cost $50. To buy tickets, visit gliddenhomestead.org.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, visit gliddenhomestead.org.