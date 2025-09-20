Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser wins home meet: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys cross country

Larry Eddington Invitational: At Maple Park, Carson Kaiser took first for Kaneland in 14:55.12, helping the Knights take fifth at their home meet.

The Knights finished with 166 points, tied with Sycamore.

Evan Whildin took ninth for the Knights in 15:30.45. Lucas Miller led Sycamore in 17th, finishing in 16:10.99, a season best for the junior.

Andy Duran took 19th in a personal-best 16:12.85 for DeKalb. The Barbs did not post a team score.

Girls cross country

Larry Eddington Invitational: At Maple Park, Alex Schwantes led the local competitors with a ninth-place finish in a season-best 19:04.99, helping DeKalb take 11th with 273 points.

Kaneland was 13th with 304 points and Sycamore 17th with 482. Macey Jug set a PR to lead Kaneland in 13th place (19:17.82), with Danielle Bower 25th for the Knights in a season-best 19:44.78.

Zoe Field led Sycamore in 102nd place, finishing in a season-best 24:19.96.

Boys soccer

DeKalb 8, Auburn 1: At Rockford, Julian Godinez scored four times, all in the second half, in the win for the Barbs.

Nolan Tobin, Mauricio Jasson, Jorge Correa and Musab Abdkelaziz also scored for DeKalb (5-6). Zach Murray had a pair of assists, as did Mitchell Farias.

Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Winnebago 1: At Winnebago, Sawyer Smith scored twice in the win.

Austin Roop had an assist and Alex Casanas had 12 saves for the Royals (8-3-2).

Boys golf

Pretzel Invitational: At Park Hills Golf Course, DeKalb was 17th in the 13-team field with a 348 team score, six strokes behind a top-three finish.

Jack Battista led the Barbs with an 86. Graham Olson and Tyler Brackmeyer each shot an 87.

Fran Noyes Invitational: At Swan Hills, Genoa-Kingston was third in the 18-team field using the Stableford scoring method.

The Cogs finished with 141 points, 20 behind champs Rockford Christian.

Mason Smith finished in 10th with 36 points to lead the Cogs. Harrison Zorica was 13th with 35 points and Colton McDowell 15th with 34 points.

Girls golf

Mundelien invite: At Brae Loch Golf Course, Sycamore-DeKalb took seventh wth a 477.

Samantha Maxwell carded a 99 to finish 10th, pacing the Spartans.

La Salle-Peru Scramble: The Genoa-Kingston team of coach Mike Lauer, Ava Smith, Madelynn Swanson and Mariana Osorio was third with a 66.

Volleyball

Hampshire tournament: Genoa-Kingston took third by virtue of a 26-24, 25-19 win over Sycamore, avenging a loss earlier in the season to the Spartans.

Sycamore’s stats and results were not available.

The Cogs lost their semifinal match to Hampshire, 25-18, 25-13. In pool play, the beat Woodstock North 25-21, 25-16 behind eight kills from Jessie Fredrickson. Addison Langton had nine digs and Ari Rich five assists.

In a 25-19, 25-11 win against Bartlett, Frerickson had 10 kills, Bria Botterman had eight kills and Zabella Paustian had eight digs. Presley Meyer had 11 assists.

Fredrickson had 11 kills in a 25-22, 25-23 loss to South Elgin to start the day. Lanton had 11 digs while Rich and Meyer had nine assists each.

Streamwood tournament: At Streamwood, the Barbs went 3-2 at the tournament. Individual stats were not available.

The Barbs beat the hosts 25-9, 25-19, Aurora East 25-12, 25-13, and Hoffman Estates 25-17, 25-10. They lost to Andrew 25-23, 25-20, and Glenbard South 25-15, 25-23.