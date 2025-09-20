Ellwood House Museum receives $15K grant for museum collection preservation

Nancy Leone will serve as the grant-funded Carpenter Fellow in Asian Collections through 2026 at the Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Audrey King)

The Ellwood House Museum recently was awarded a $15,000 grant to document, preserve and promote the museum collection’s Asian artwork.

The grant was awarded by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, according to a news release.

The museum appointed specialist Nancy Leone as a Carpenter Fellow in Asian Collections, a one-year position. Leone’s duties include taking inventory, leading storage improvement and display practice efforts, researching family documents in archives and founding a new museum exhibit expected to open in 2027.

“It’s exciting to begin this project, which focuses on an important category in the museum’s collection. We can’t wait to share the results with the DeKalb community, and we are thankful to the Carpenter Foundation for their generous support,” Ellwood House Museum Assistant Director Audrey King said in a news release.

The Ellwood House Museum was founded by May Ellwood in 1964. Ellwood acquired several Asian and Asian-inspired objects. The collection includes more than 150 art pieces, textiles, furniture and ceramics.

For information, visit Ellwoodhouse.org.