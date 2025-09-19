Silent auction to support DeKalb library is Sept. 21

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will hold an autographed first edition and fine-condition books silent auction for residents to support the library’s materials, programs and books.

The auction runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Items for auction include adult and children’s books signed by the authors and illustrators. Authors include E.L. Konigsburg, Mary Engelbreit, Jan Brett, Madeleine L’Engle, Jean M. Auel, Philip Pullman, Cathy Guisewite and Wynton Marsalis. The auction also features refreshments, a children’s craft table and books available for purchase.

Winners will be announced after the bidding ends at 3:30 p.m. Bidders must be present to win. Accepted forms of payment include credit card, cash and check.