Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Silent auction to support DeKalb library is Sept. 21

Friends of the DeKalb Public Library raises funds to support programming

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will hold an autographed first edition and fine-condition books silent auction for residents to support the library’s materials, programs and books.

The auction runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Items for auction include adult and children’s books signed by the authors and illustrators. Authors include E.L. Konigsburg, Mary Engelbreit, Jan Brett, Madeleine L’Engle, Jean M. Auel, Philip Pullman, Cathy Guisewite and Wynton Marsalis. The auction also features refreshments, a children’s craft table and books available for purchase.

Winners will be announced after the bidding ends at 3:30 p.m. Bidders must be present to win. Accepted forms of payment include credit card, cash and check.

For information, visit dkpl.org.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois