Shakespeare group to perform ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ at DeKalb park

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb Park District to hold a Stone Soup Shakespeare performance of “Love’s Labour’s Lost.”

The performance will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Huntley Park, 200 Prospect St., DeKalb.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” tells the story of King Ferdinand of Navarre, who decides he and his three best friends should hole up to study for three years. A princess and her group arrive on state business, causing the friends to forget studying and begin courting. The performance also includes a game of charades.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, food and blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be held at the library. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.