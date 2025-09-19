Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Guitarist David Rogers to perform Sept. 19 in DeKalb

Classical pieces will include original songs, Spanish music, The Beatles and more

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will hold a classical concert featuring guitarist David Rogers.

The free concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Rogers will perform original compositions, pop songs, Spanish music, up-tempo Latin songs, and music by The Beatles and Johann Sebastian Bach. He also will share stories about the songs. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front HeadlinesThe Scene - DeKalb County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois