Guitarist David Rogers to perform Sept. 19 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will hold a classical concert featuring guitarist David Rogers.

The free concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Rogers will perform original compositions, pop songs, Spanish music, up-tempo Latin songs, and music by The Beatles and Johann Sebastian Bach. He also will share stories about the songs. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.