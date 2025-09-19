DeKalb girls win cross country invite: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Girls cross country

DeKalb 23, Genoa-Kingston 46, Rochelle 71, Hinckley-Big Rock 93: At Rochelle, the Barbs captured the team title led by the second-place finish of Maret Siblik. Becca Trotter took fourth, Lucy Wheaton sixth and Briseyda Hueramo seventh for DeKalb. Emma James of G-K placed ninth, and her teammate Gracie Zapatka took tenth. Zeta Fay placed 13th as the top finisher for HBR.

Boys golf

Sycamore 154, LaSalle-Peru 168: At La Salle, Gavin Sedevie shot a one-under-par 35 to lead the way for the Spartans in the Interstate 8 match. Eli Goodeill shot a 36 for Sycamore.

Oregon 175, Genoa-Kingston 191: At Oregon, Mason Smith finished in a tie for fourth with a 46 to lead the Cogs in a Bog Northern Conference match. Sean Peterson, Harrison Zorica and Colton McDowell were top placers for G-K.

Girls golf

Kaneland 173, Burlington Central 190: At Elburn, Kailey Kuntsman shot a 40 to lead the Knights to the nonconference win. Brighton Devoust and Emma Kuntsman rounded out the top three spots for Kaneland.

Oregon 202, Genoa-Kingston 248: At Oregon, Ava Smith finished fifth with a 58, and Hope Hargrave took sixth as the Cogs fell in the BNC contest.

Boys cross country

Rochelle 22, DeKalb 38, Genoa-Kingston 79: At Rochelle, Caden Hageman of Hinckley-Big Rock ran second overall, and Will Greer took third for DeKalb. Everett Amen placed fifteenth for Genoa. Maddux Rodgers took sixth overall for HBR, and Timmy Durand and Max Foley finished seventh and tenth for DeKalb.

Boys soccer

Sterling 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Sterling, the Cogs fell to 6-8 overall with the nonconference loss to the Golden Warriors.

Hinckley-Big Rock 6, IMSA 1: At Hinckley, the Royals improved to 7-3-2 with the Little Ten Conference win over the Titans.

Girls volleyball

Hiawatha d., Alden-Hebron 25-13, 25-18: At Kirkland, Delaney Wood had 14 kills, and Brielle Molloy added four kills and six aces as the Hawks improved to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in the Northeastern Conference.

Genoa-Kingston d. Rockford Lutheran 25-12, 25-19: At Genoa, Presley Meyer had nine assists and four service aces to lead the Cogs to the BNC win over the Crusaders. Jessie Fredrickson had seven kills and seven digs as GK improved to 10-7 overall and 2-0 in the BNC.

IMSA d. Indian Creek 27-25, 15-25, 26-24: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves lost in three sets.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 3, Sterling 2: At Sterling, Liliana Vasquez won at No. 2 singles to lead the Spartans to the match win. Lila Ezell and Avery Olson as well as Krista Cobb and Rayna White won at doubles for Sycamore.

Girls flag football

Naperville Central 12, DeKalb 6: At Naperville, the Barbs fell to the Redhawks to fall to 3-4 on the season.