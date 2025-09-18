Adrian Delgado’s goal, 2 assists lift Genoa-Kingston: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 7, Stillman Valley 0: At Stillman Valley, Adrian Delgado had a goal and three assists in the victory.

Ulises Ayala-Zavala scored twice with an assist, while Ayden Hernandez had a goal and two assists. Chris Modesto, Chris Fuentes and Liam Schuster scored. Adrian Leon recorded the shutout.

Somonauk 2, Indian Creek 0: At Waterman, the Timberwolves lost the Little Ten battle.

Boys golf

Wheaton Academy 142, Kaneland 171: At Hughes Creek, Jack Frey led the Knights with a 39.

Girls golf

Yorkville 175, Kaneland 177: At Hughes Creek, Kailey Kunstman shot a 40 to lead the Knights.