Sophia Lichthardt’s 7 kills lead Sycamore past Rochelle: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Sycamore 2, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Spartans picked up a 25-20, 25-11 victory in Interstate 8 play.

Sophia Lichthardt had seven kills, Khiara Thomas had five and Laney Block and Isabella Culotta had four each. Thomas had four aces and Sydney Fabrizius had three.

Kaneland 2, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up a 25-13, 25-22 win in Interstate 8 play.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 4, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, Mayson Pethoud (6-0, 6-0) and Liliana Vaquez (6-0, 6-1) rolled to wins for the Spartans.

Lila Ezell and Avery Olson won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-2, while Rayna White and Krista Cobb won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 for Sycamore.

Ellie Wallert and Lydia Stover picked up the lone win for the Knights in epic fashion, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6).

Somonauk 2, Indian Creek 0: At Somoanuk, the Timberwolves lost 25-17, 25-13.

Kenzie Greer had 10 digs in the loss.

Boys golf

Sycamore 157, Morris 165: At Morris, Andrew Swedberg carded a 36 to pick up medalist honors for the Spartans.

Easton Goodeill added a 39 for Sycamore.

Genoa-Kingston 152, Byron 157: At Swan Hills, Harrison Zorica carded a 35 to earn medalist honors for the Cogs.

Sean Peterson, Mason Smith and Colton McDowell each added 39s.

Girls golf

Byron 176, Genoa-Kingston 210: At Swan Hills, Ava Smith led the Cogs with a 49.

Westmont 235, Hinckley-Big Rock 242: At Indian Oaks, Savannah McMurtrie carded a 55 to lead the Royals.

Boys soccer

Waubonsie Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference game.