Sycamore 5th, Kaneland 7th at Ottawa Invite: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Boys golf

Ottawa invite: At Deer Park Country Club, Sycamore was fifth and Kaneland seventh in the 18-team field.

Kaneland's Jack Frey puts during the Pirate Invitational on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby.

Kaneland's Jack Frey puts during the Pirate Invitational on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Sycamore shot a 312 and was led by Gavin Sedevie’s 74, good for 14th. Freshman Hayden Deutch led the Knights with a 77, good for 24th.

DeKalb 167, Metea Valley 173: At Kishwaukee Country Club, Jack Battista and Noah Simonson tied for medalist honors with a 41 for the Barbs.

Little 10 tournament: At Indian Oaks in Shabbona, Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock took the final two spots in the seven-team field.

IC shot a 383 and H-BR a 393 to finish sixth and seventh. IMSA won the tournament with a 325.

Cooper Rissman led the Timberwolves with an 85, good for eighth. Freshman JJ Harnack was seventh for H-BR with an 84, six strokes ahead of teammate Mathew Badal in 15th place with a 90.

Rochelle 155, Genoa-Kingston 171: At Fairways, Mason Smith shot a 40 to lead the Cogs.

Girls golf

Kaneland 181, La Salle-Peru 192, Ottawa 230: At La Salle-Peru, Kailey Kunstman shot a 43 to earn medalist honors and help the Knights to a conference win.

Girls volleyball

Batavia 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost 25-23, 25-20 in a nonconference match.

Maddi Hollar had 17 assists, and Issy Smith had 11 digs and six kills in the loss.

Marquette 2, Indian Creek 0: At Ottawa, the Timberwolves lost 25-15, 25-9.

Kendra Buh had three kills, five digs and two blocks. Ally Kielman had eight digs and six assists.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 3, La Salle-Peru 2: At La Salle, Chase Reyman was the difference maker in the 67th minute.

Gavin Crouch scored on a PK in the 36th minute, and Tyler Hiland scored in the 62nd on an assist by Crouch. Leo Padilla assisted Reyman’s goal.

Indian Creek 6, Serena 1: At Serena, Parker Murray had two goals and three assists in the win.

Jason Brewer scored four times in the victory. Pablo Cano had an assist.

Byron 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Byron, Adrian Delgado scored off a penalty kick for the Cogs.

Eddie Carifio

Eddie Carifio

Daily Chronicle sports editor since 2014. NIU beat writer. DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek, Hiawatha and Hinckley-Big Rock coverage as well.