Sycamore 5th, Kaneland 7th at Ottawa Invite: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa invite: At Deer Park Country Club, Sycamore was fifth and Kaneland seventh in the 18-team field.

Kaneland's Jack Frey puts during the Pirate Invitational on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Sycamore shot a 312 and was led by Gavin Sedevie’s 74, good for 14th. Freshman Hayden Deutch led the Knights with a 77, good for 24th.

DeKalb 167, Metea Valley 173: At Kishwaukee Country Club, Jack Battista and Noah Simonson tied for medalist honors with a 41 for the Barbs.

Little 10 tournament: At Indian Oaks in Shabbona, Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock took the final two spots in the seven-team field.

IC shot a 383 and H-BR a 393 to finish sixth and seventh. IMSA won the tournament with a 325.

Cooper Rissman led the Timberwolves with an 85, good for eighth. Freshman JJ Harnack was seventh for H-BR with an 84, six strokes ahead of teammate Mathew Badal in 15th place with a 90.

Rochelle 155, Genoa-Kingston 171: At Fairways, Mason Smith shot a 40 to lead the Cogs.

Girls golf

Kaneland 181, La Salle-Peru 192, Ottawa 230: At La Salle-Peru, Kailey Kunstman shot a 43 to earn medalist honors and help the Knights to a conference win.

Girls volleyball

Batavia 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost 25-23, 25-20 in a nonconference match.

Maddi Hollar had 17 assists, and Issy Smith had 11 digs and six kills in the loss.

Marquette 2, Indian Creek 0: At Ottawa, the Timberwolves lost 25-15, 25-9.

Kendra Buh had three kills, five digs and two blocks. Ally Kielman had eight digs and six assists.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 3, La Salle-Peru 2: At La Salle, Chase Reyman was the difference maker in the 67th minute.

Gavin Crouch scored on a PK in the 36th minute, and Tyler Hiland scored in the 62nd on an assist by Crouch. Leo Padilla assisted Reyman’s goal.

Indian Creek 6, Serena 1: At Serena, Parker Murray had two goals and three assists in the win.

Jason Brewer scored four times in the victory. Pablo Cano had an assist.

Byron 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Byron, Adrian Delgado scored off a penalty kick for the Cogs.