DeKalb Women’s Club to host Barb Food Mart presenter

The sign for Barb Food Mart, a food pantry open to DeKalb School District 428 families. (Shaw Local News Network)

The DeKalb Women’s Club will resume its monthly meetings in October with a presentation by Barb Food Mart director Denise Salihoglu.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Oak Crest Retirement Center’s pub area, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb.

Denise Salihoglu will discuss the food pantry. Attendees can enter the pub area through door 26.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekalbwomensclub1896@gmail.com