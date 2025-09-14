Final vote needed for proposed Sycamore commercial development could come Monday

On Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, the Sycamore City Council will vote on the final approval for a proposed commercial development at the corner of Coltonville Road and Electric Park Drive. (Camden Lazenby)

The final vote needed for a property developer to get city approval to build commercial buildings in southwest Sycamore could come at a Sycamore City Council meeting on Monday.

Chuck Shepard successfully petitioned the city of Sycamore on June 16 to annex 4.97 acres of land he recently purchased at the corner of Coltonville Road and Electric Park Drive. Now he’s seeking to develop three commercial buildings on the eastern portion of the property, according to city documents.

Sycamore resident Tom Weaver, speaking for the project, told the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission that the development is hoped to look like the commercial development on Oakland Drive near Hy-Vee.

The three buildings Shepard wants to construct would be zoned for commercial, which means manufacturing businesses could not set up shop there.

One of the residents of a nearby neighborhood said she was very concerned about the impact new businesses could have on traffic and the safety of area children.

Weaver said he doesn’t think commercial development would be to the community’s detriment.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, is improve it,” Weaver said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

The Commission voted 8-0 to recommend the City Council vote to approve the development.

The western side of the property could be turned into a multi-family housing development, but those plans have not begun their process through the city’s approval system.

The commercial building plans require another step before moving forward, however. On Monday, the Sycamore City Council will vote on the final approval for the development.