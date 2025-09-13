Northern rehab to offer joint replacement therapy presentation Sept. 18 in Sycamore

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will hold a “Physical Therapy After Joint Replacement” presentation as part of its Lunch and Learn Educational Series.

The free event will be held at 11 a.m. Sept 18 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Participants can learn about basic joint structures, structure changes following joint replacement surgery, and what to expect during physical therapy. The presentation will be led by physical therapist Chris Walters.

Refreshments will be served by Hy-Vee. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishymca.org or call 815-375-5392.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit that seeks to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com/events or kishymca.org or call 815-375-5392.