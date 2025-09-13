Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser wins 2A race in Peoria: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys cross country

First to the Finish Invitational: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Kaneland sophomore Carson Kaiser won the 555-runner field, finishing in 14:28.3.

The Knights took 22nd out of the 64 teams in the 2A field. Sycamore was 28th.

Josh Miller led the Spartans in 97th place in 16:32.2. Liam Berry was 103rd (16:34.1).

In the 1A field, Hinckley-Big Rock was 48th out of 62 teams. Caden Hageman was 91st in 16:43.1.

Genoa-Kingston took 56th. Gabriel Pena was 189th in 17:47.7.

In 3A, DeKalb took 38th out of 41 teams. Andy Duran led the Barbs in 16:25.1.

Girls cross country

First to the Finish Invitational: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Sycamore took 18th out of 54 teams in Class 2A.

Chloe Shere was 53rd in 19:29.7 while Layla Janisch was 54th in 19:29.8.

In Class 3A, DeKalb was 24th out of 36 teams. Alex Schwantes led the Barbs in 19:50.2.

In Class 1A, Genoa-Kingston took 19th out of 42 teams. Emma James took 99th in 20:41.1. Gracie Zapatka was right behind in 106th (20:51.7).

Hinckley-Big Rock was 41st. Zeta Fay was 166th in 21:44.6.

Girls volleyball

Byron tournament: At Byron, Genoa-Kingston won its three pool play matches and dropped both bracket matches.

The Cogs opened with a 25-20, 18-25, 15-9 win over Ottawa. Presley Meyer had 13 assists and six kills, Addison Langton had 14 digs, three aces and six assists and Bria Botterman had six kills. Jessie Fredrickson had 15 kills, three digs and an ace while Zabella Paustian had 10 digs.

In a 25-22, 25-9 win against Stillman Valley, five players had at least four kills, then the Cogs finished pool play with a 25-23, 25-19 win over Scales Mound.

Against Fulton, the Cogs lost 16-25, 25-20, 15-13. Langton had 20 digs, Meyer had 12 kills and Ari Rich had 13 assists. In a 25-18, 25-20 loss to Milledgeville, Langton had 10 digs, Meyer had 11 assists, Botterman had five kills and Zabella Paustian had four aces.

Sandwich tournament: At Sandwich, Indian Creek picked up its first win of the year in a 1-4 showing.

The Timberwolves opened the day with a loss to Sandwich, 25-12, 25-23, but closed the day with an 18-25, 25-17, 16-14 win over the Indians.

IC lost to Yorkville Christian (25-14, 25-10), Seneca (25-6, 25-13) and Plano (28-26, 25-6).

Kenzie Greer had 57 digs in the five matches. Kendra Buh had 10 kills and six blocks, Taylor Edwards had nine kills and nine blocks, and Jaelyne Johnson had nine kills, four aces and 16 digs.

Abby Keilman had 10 kills and seven digs and Ally Keilman had 35 assists, 17 digs and four aces.

Boys soccer

DeKalb 5, Freeport 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs (4-4) got a second straight strong performance in goal from Yahir de la Cruz in the victory.

Mauricio Jasso scored twice, both assisted by Mitchell Farias. Jasso assisted Julian Godinez for the first goal. Jonathan Contreras and Nolan Tobin also had goals.

Sycamore 2, Batavia 0: At Sycamore, Gavin Crouch scored twice in the win.

Noah Daykin and Maddux McLaughlin had assists for Sycamore (6-3). Ryan Guzinski had the shutout.

Indian Creek 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Waterman, Parker Murry scored three times for the Timberwolves (7-2).

Jason Brewer added a goal for IC. Peter Hernandez-Villalobos had the goal for the Cogs.

Girls golf

Eagle Cup: At Golf Club of Illinois, Kaneland was 11th and Sycamore-DeKalb was 21st in the 22-team field.

Meadow Davis shot an 89 to take 14th overall for Sycamore. Kailey Kunstman shot a 98 to lead the Knights in 46th place.

Stillman Valley invite: At Prairie View, Madelynn Swanson finished ninth with a 101, helping the Cogs take fourth in the small-team field.

Boys golf

Brad Fowler invite: At Ingersoll Golf Club, Genoa-Kingston was 13th out of 20 teams.

Harrison Zorica and Sean Peterson each shot an 83 to tie for 41st.