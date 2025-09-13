Here’s what to know about hydrant flushing in Sycamore

2019 Shaw Local File photo - The Sycamore water tower rises over the barns on the grounds of the Sycamore History Museum. (Mark Busch)

The water provided by the city of Sycamore might have had a different color than usual this week while city officials conducted a city-wide fire hydrant flushing operation.

Workers with the Sycamore Public Works Water Division began flushing hydrants on Monday and are expected to finish their task on Friday, according to a notice the city posted to social media.

That notice indicated that some temporary water discoloration may occur along with the fire hydrant flushing. In response to questions about the hydrant flushing, City Manager Michael Hall wrote that loose particles inside the city’s public works are what’s causing the discoloration.

“During flushing, changes in water flow can stir up naturally occurring minerals and sediment inside the pipes,” Hall wrote. “This may cause temporary discoloration of tap water. While the water remains safe, we recommend residents avoid doing laundry during active flushing in their area and let the water run briefly until it clears.”

The city last conducted a fire hydrant flushing operation in May. Hydrants south of State Street were flushed between May 5 and May 9, while hydrants north of State Street were flushed from May 12 to 16, according to city documents. Unlike that flushing event, this week’s operation has seen hydrants flushed city-wide.

Hall said the city typically flushes hydrants twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

“Hydrant flushing is part of our routine water system maintenance,” Hall said. “It ensures that hydrants are in good working order for fire protection and helps maintain water quality by clearing mineral deposits and sediment from the water mains.”