Sycamore volleyball, soccer, tennis pick up wins: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Sycamore 2, IMSA 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans won 25-9, 25-14 behind five kills each from Khiara Thomas and Laney Block.

Inae Kim had three aces for the Spartans.

Hiawatha 2, Mooseheart 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks won 25-13, 25-19.

Aurora Christian 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves lost 25-8, 25-10.

Taylor Edwards, Jaelyne Johnson and Abby Keilman had two kills each. Kenzie Greer had 13 digs.

Boys soccer

Spartans 3, Belvidere North 2: At Belvidere, Gavin Crouch scored three goals in the second half for the victory.

Crouch’s first goal was on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute. He scored on an assist from Maddux McLaughlin in the 62nd minute and a minute later on a Felix Arends-assisted goal.

DeKalb 2, Harlem 1: At Machesney Park, Julian Godinez and Nolan Tobin scored in the second half for the win.

Jorge Correa and Mathan Ramirez had the assists for the Barbs (3-4).

Girls tennis

Sycamore 6, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the Spartans rolled to the nonconference win.

Liliana Vasquez at No. 2 and Jada Prombo at No. 3 each picked up 10-1 victories.

Lila Ezell and Avery Olson won 10-6 at No. 1. Lily Zurko and Reese Becker won at No. 2 singles, 10-1, the same score as Rayna White and Krista Cobb’s win at No. 3. Maddie Pickard and Hannah Ferguson won 10-1 at No. 4.

Boys golf

Rochelle 153, Kaneland 163: At Hughes Creek, Dylan Pjesky shot a 37 to lead the Knights.

Somonauk 174, Amboy 178, Indian Creek 194: At Shabbona, Dom Nelson led the Timberwolves with a 46. Cooper Rissman added a 47.

Sandwich 171, Hinckley-Big Rock 218: At Sandwich, JJ Harnack led the Royals with a 46.