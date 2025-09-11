Jason Brewer, Henrique Fortunato record hat tricks for IC: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 8, Earlville 1: At Earlville, Jason Brewer and Henrique Fortunato each had a hat trick for the Timberwolves.

Parker Murry had two goals and two assists. Brewer, Fortunato and Josiah Cowan had an assist each.

Sycamore 2, Rochelle 1: At Sycamore, Leo Padilla and Gavin Crouch scored for the Spartans (4-3, 1-0 Interstate 8).

Crouch and Noah Daykin tallied assists.

Winnebago 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Sebastian Lara scored two minutes into the game but the Cogs couldn’t connect again in the loss.

Jayden Fuentes had the assist for Genoa-Kingston.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 5, Belvidere 0: At Belvidere, the Spartans cruised to the victory.

Mayson Pethoud (10-3) and Liliana Vasquez (10-1) picked up wins for the Spartans. Lila Ezell and Avery Olson won 10-2, Morgan Cook and Lily Zurko won 10-2, and Rayna White and Krista Cobb were 10-3 winners.

Girls volleyball

Evergreen Park 2, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Knights fell 18-25, 25-18, 25-16.