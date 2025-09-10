Shaw Local

Kaneland Boys Golf wins in the Interstate Eight: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network and Jeff Newton

Boys golf

Kaneland 164, Morris 164: At Elburn, Dylan Pjesky shot a 39 and teammates Josh Yost and Marcus Simbol shot 40’s for Kaneland in the Interstate Eight match.

Genoa-Kingston 170, Rock Falls 171: At Belvidere, Mason Smith led a trio of Cog golfers that finished in the top four for G-K with a 40. Colton McDowell and Sean Peterson shot 41 and 42 respectively for G-K.

Warren 198, Polo 209, Indian Creek 230: At Oregon, Cooper Rissman shot a 46 to finish second overall for the Timberwolves.

Ottawa 139, Sycamore 164: At Sycamore, Gavin Sedevie shot a 39 to tie for third as the top finisher for the Spartans. Eli Goodeill placed sixth and shot 40 for Sycamore.

Boys soccer

Naperville North 7, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell to the state-ranked Huskies in a DuPage Valley Conference match.

Girls golf

Kaneland 173, Ottawa 205: At Oglesby, the Knights captured the top five finishes led by senior Kailey Kuntsman who shot a match-best 40.

Sycamore-DeKalb 190, Genoa-Kingston 229: At Genoa, Hope Hargrave shot a personal best 55 to tie with teammate Ava Smith. Madelynn Swanson shot a 56 for G-K.

Marengo 197, Hinckley-Big Rock 231: At Hinckley, Abigayle Cleaveland shot a 51 to lead the Royals in the nonconference match.

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Richmond, the Cogs fell in two to the Rockets, 25-14, 25-16. Addison Langton had 13 digs and Jessie Fredrickson had five kills for G-K. (5-5).

Boys cross country

Winnebago 15, Stockton 62, Forreston 70, Mendota 82, Genoa-Kingston 107: At Winnebago, Gabriel Pena was the top finisher for the Cogs placing sixth overall.

Ross Greiter Invitational: At Plano, Hinckley-Big Rock placed fourth in the team race. Junior Caden Hageman ran second overall for the Royals.

Girls cross country

Winnebago 15, Genoa-Kingston 48, Eastland 88, Forreston 106: At Winnebago, Emma James ran seventh, Gracie Zapatka 10th and Hannah Walker 11th for the Cogs at the Winnebago Season Opener.

