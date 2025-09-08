Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Learn about public health department offerings in DeKalb

Health department booth available Sept. 16

DeKalb County Health Department

DeKalb County Health Department (Mark Busch)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will host a monthly DeKalb County Health Department information booth for residents on local available public health services.

The booth will be available from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Sept. 16 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booth features information about immunizations, WIC and health care enrollment for special enrollment periods. The booth also will include new services and focus on nationally recognized observances. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois