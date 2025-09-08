Learn about public health department offerings in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will host a monthly DeKalb County Health Department information booth for residents on local available public health services.

The booth will be available from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Sept. 16 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booth features information about immunizations, WIC and health care enrollment for special enrollment periods. The booth also will include new services and focus on nationally recognized observances. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.